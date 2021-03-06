OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 of 2021; Check Details
OnePlus Nord 2 will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 processor.
Popular Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is rumoured to unveil is new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2. It’s is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2021.
The OnePlus Nord worked quite well for the company in some markets. Nord 2 will be an expansion of the Nord series.
Specifications
As per a report by Android Central, Nord 2 will use MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 processor.
Mediatek's flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC is an octa-core chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3GHz. Besides this, the chipset is 5G and WiFi 6 capable.
It has a prime Cortex A78 core that goes up to 3.0GHz, three additional A78 cores up to 2.6GHz, and four Cortex A55 cores that can go up to 2.0GHz for energy-efficient tasks.
No specific information about the price of Nord 2 is available. However, it is expected to be priced in the same range as Nord.
Earlier, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased a "moonshot" announcement, hinting the next big launch on March 8, which is going to be the OnePlus 9 series.
"Stay tuned for March 8," Lau tweeted, with a similar-looking photo from the Apollo 8 mission.
OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9Pro, and OnePlus 9R smartphones in the month of March or April 2021.
(With inputs from IANS.)
