OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Renders Leaked, Check Expected Specifications

Launch Date of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India is yet to be revealed.
(Photo: 91mobiles)
Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly working on its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. It will be an addition to company's popular and affordable Nord lineup.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone was launched last month in India.
A new report by 91mobiles, citing industry sources, has revealed the early renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone.
According to the leaked renders, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come with glossy plastic rear panel with curved sides.
At the back, the devices houses a triple-rear camera setup in rectangular module, the report added.
The renders also reveal that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone will come with flat side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right, and volume controls with slim slots will be placed on the left.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor which is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.
As mentioned above, the smartphone is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may include a 64MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP mono camera. At the front, it is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)