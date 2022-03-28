OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Price in India and Sale Date Leaked, Check Launch Date & Specs
OnePlus is expected to commence the sale of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on 05 April 2022, in India.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to launch in India on Thursday, 31 March 2022. The launch event, which is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST, can be live streamed online on the official website of OnePlus India.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched earlier this year in China. Therefore, specifications of the Indian variant of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is expected to be the same as the Chinese variant.
Price of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India is yet to be announced by the company.
However, a new leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, has revealed the price and first sale date of the smartphone. Here are the details of the same.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Expected Price in India and First Sale
According to the leak, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to be available at a price of Rs 66,999 and Rs 71,999 in India.
Moreover, OnePlus is expected to commence the sale of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from 05 April 2022, in India.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Specifications
Processor
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
Battery
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, a 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.
Display
OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2.0 panel.
Camera
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone comes with triple rear camera setup. It includes 48MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.