OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Open Sale in India Today: Check Price, Specs and Launch Offers

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G open sale in India to start on 5 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G open sale in India is going to formally begin from today, on Tuesday, 5 April 2022.
The latest phone of the OnePlus flagship made its debut in India on 31 March 2022. Now it is ready for sale to buyers in India.
The latest smartphone by OnePlus is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It is the biggest battery unit on a OnePlus phone so far.
Buyers in India should note that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G open sale is going to start today, Tuesday, 5 April 2022 in India.
It is important to take a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specifications and price in India.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available for sale in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.
The 256 GB variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 71,999. Buyers should remember the prices.
Customers will be able to buy the handset from today, Tuesday, 5 April 2022 from 12:00 pm through Amazon and the OnePlus website.
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD + curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 1300 nits peak brightness.
The brand new OnePlus flagship is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50MP 150° ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available in two colours - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. It also has a Type-C charging port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a stereo speakers setup with Dolby Atmos.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)