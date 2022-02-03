OnePlus Nord 2T Price in India, Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Specs

OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date expected in April-May 2022. OnePlus Nord 2 image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: 91mobiles.com)
Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly working on its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T.
The smartphone will be an addition to company's affordable smartphone range i.e. 'OnePlus Nord'.
The OnePlus Nord 2T will be the first 'T' series smartphone in the 'Nord' lineup.
As per Brar, the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is expected to launch during April-May in India. However, exact launch date has new been revealed yet.
The report further added that OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 -Rs 40,000 in India.
OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
It is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor.
The company is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option with OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone.
The device is expected to run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12.
OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which can be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.
The smartphone is expected to get a triple-rear camera setup. It will reportedly house a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, it may sport a 32MP selfie camera.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord 2T and other smartphones.
