OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Price in India and Specs

Here's all you need to know about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch, price and specifications.
(Photo: Twitter/ @MaxJmb)
Chinese tech company OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G soon. The smartphone is said to be a successor of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was launched last year in India.
A new leak by tipster Max Jambor has also revealed the launch date of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. The device is expected to launch on 11 February 2022. However, no official confirmation regarding the launch has been provided by the company.
A few days ago, tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with 91Mobiles, revealed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is expected to be placed in the price range of Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor.
The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may run on Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.
The device is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which may be supported by 65W charging.
In terms of camera, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may include 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro lens.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone.
