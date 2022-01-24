OnePlus 10R Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Check Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus is planning to launch another smartphone in the Indian market, the OnePlus 10R.
(Photo: PR newswire)
The new smartphone is touted to be similar to the OnePlus 9R, but will not exactly be like the OnePlus 10 series.
As per to Android Central, the OnePlus 10R will feature MediaTek’s most advanced Dimensity 9000 chipset and is expected to launch in June 2022.
These reports may be reliable as Android Central is the one that first reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 shall carry a MediaTek chipset instead of a Qualcomm SoC.
The OnePlus 10R is expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
In addition to this, the phone is also likely to carry the Dimensity 9000 SoC that provides a strict competition to Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
Tips also suggest that the OnePlus 10r may get a 65W fast charging support and a large battery
Besides this, details are still awaited by OnePlus but customers can surely expect this smartphone to be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R.
The OnePlus 10R may be a tad more affordable than the OnePlus 9 Pro that is currently priced at Rs 64,999 in India.
However, customers must note that the OnePlus 9R 5G’s price in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB is Rs 46,999. Hence, the expected price of the OnePlus 10R could be anywhere between Rs 45,000 to Rs 65,000
Besides the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus also has an exciting lineup for its smartphones in 2022. The company is likely to launch three new Nord phones in 2022 and all three are touted to be priced under Rs 20,000.
For more updates regarding the OnePlus 10R and other OnePlus smartphones, please stay tuned to The Quint.
