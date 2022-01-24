OnePlus 10R Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Check Expected Price, Specifications

According to media reports, OnePlus is planning to launch another smartphone in the Indian market, the OnePlus 10R, in 2022.

The new smartphone is touted to be similar to the OnePlus 9R, but will not exactly be like the OnePlus 10 series.

As per to Android Central, the OnePlus 10R will feature MediaTek’s most advanced Dimensity 9000 chipset and is expected to launch in June 2022.

These reports may be reliable as Android Central is the one that first reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 shall carry a MediaTek chipset instead of a Qualcomm SoC.