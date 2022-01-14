OnePlus 9RT Launch: How to Watch Live Stream; Expected Price in India, Specs

OnePlus 9RT to launch, expected price and specs.
(Photo Courtesy: OnePlus.in)
OnePlus will launch its much-awaited smartphone OnePlus 9RT in India on Friday, 14 January 2022. The smartphone will launch along with OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.
OnePlus 9RT is an expansion of already launched OnePlus 9 smartphone lineup. The device was launched in China first, in October 2021.
Here are all the details about OnePlus 9RT launch event, expected price in India and specifications.
How to Watch OnePlus 9RT Launch Event Live Stream?
OnePlus 9RT launch can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus India. It can also be watched live on the official social media handles of OnePlus.
The exact price of different variants of OnePlus 9RT smartphone in India is expected to be announced during the launch. But here are the price details of OnePlus 9RT in China.
OnePlus 9RT 8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,600 INR)
OnePlus 9RT 8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,930 INR)
OnePlus 9RT 12GB + 256GB: 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,440 INR)
OnePlus 9RT smartphone is likely to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is expected to power the device which can be clubbed with 8GB &12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage options.
OnePlus 9RT is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery which will be powered by 65T Warp charge.
The triple-rear camera setup 50-MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera is expected to be of 16MP.
Check this space and the official launch for further updates about OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)