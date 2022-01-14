OnePlus 9RT Launch: How to Watch Live Stream; Expected Price in India, Specs

OnePlus will launch its much-awaited smartphone OnePlus 9RT in India on Friday, 14 January 2022. The smartphone will launch along with OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

OnePlus 9RT is an expansion of already launched OnePlus 9 smartphone lineup. The device was launched in China first, in October 2021.

Here are all the details about OnePlus 9RT launch event, expected price in India and specifications.