OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Today: Check Expected Specifications

OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 pro launch today.
(Photo: oneplus.in)
OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphones OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro in China on Tuesday, 11 January 2022.
The company has already activated the support page of OnePlus 10 Pro on its India website. The page reads 'Stay Tuned' but does not reveal the launch date of OnePlus 10 Pro in India.
Here's everything we know about the smartphone ahead of its launch.
Display
OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2.0 panel.
Performance
The smartphone is expected to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.
Camera
As per a few previous reports, OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, which includes 48MP + 50MP + 8MP 2nd Gen Hasselblad camera. At the front, it may house a 32MP selfie camera.
Battery
In terms of power, the smartphone is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which can be supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.
The device is also expected to support reverse wireless charging.
Storage
OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is expected to come with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options.
Not much information has been revealed about the price range of OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones. Check out this space for further updates.
