OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Launch Expected Soon: Check Expected Price in India & Specs

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G expected to launch in India soon. Image of OnePlus Nord CE 5G used for representation purpose.
Chinese tech company OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G soon. The device will be the successor of OnePlus Nord CE 5G which was launched earlier this year in India.
According to a new leak, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards' (BIS) website. However, no official confirmation has been released from the company yet.
As per tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflisting), OnePlus Nord 2 CE smartphone has finished its inclusion process on India BIS. It is visible with model number IV2201 on the official website of BIS. However, it did not reveal any information about the launch date, price, and specification of the device.
According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, stated that OnePlus Nord 2 CE smartphone can be launched in a price range of Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000.
The report also mentions that OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Moreover, the device is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor.
The smartphone will run on Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12, the report added.
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which may be supported by 65W charging.
According to the report, the device is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It can include 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro lens.