OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds Launch Today: Live Stream and Price

OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds Launch date and Price in India.
(Photo: OnePlus)
Chinese tech company OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds in India on Thursday, 28 April 2022.
The launch event titled 'More Power to You' is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST on Thursday.
How and where to watch live streaming of OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds launch event online?
The launch event of OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus India. It can also be watched live on the official social media handles of the company.
Price of all three devices is yet to be announced by OnePlus. However, tipsters Yogesh Brar has revealed the price of upcoming OnePlus devices. Here are the details of the same.
OnePlus 10R 5G
8GB + 128GB (80W): Rs 38,999
12GB + 256GB (150W): Rs 44,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
6GB + 128GB: Rs 17,999
8GB + 128GB: Rs 19,999
OnePlus Nord Buds: Rs 2,999
OnePlus 10R 5G
OnePlus 10R 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone will come with triple-rear camera setup. It can include a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro sensor. Front camera information is yet to be revealed.
The smartphone is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 150W SUPERVOOC and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is likely to sport a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
It is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor which is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.
OnePlus is expected to install a triple-rear camera setup in OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It will include a 64MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP mono camera. At the front, it is expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be powered by 5,000mAh battery which will be supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
OnePlus Nord Buds
OnePlus Nord Buds earphones will come with 12.4mm Titanium drivers for deep bass.
According to a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus Nord Buds is expected to be powered by 41mAh battery (individual buds), while the case is expected to be of 480mAh. It is said to have a battery life of 30 hours.
OnePlus Nord Buds will house USB Type-C port and support IP55 water and sweat resistance.
The leak further suggests that OnePlus Nord Buds will have 94ms low latency and will come with Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.2.
OnePlus Nord Buds is expected to be available in two colour variants: Moonlight White and Twilight Black.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)