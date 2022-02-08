OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Leaked, Check Launch Details and Expected Specs

OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to launch in the second half of 2022.
(Photo: LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator)
OnePlus is reportedly working on its new smartphone OnePlus 10 Ultra. The device is expected to launch in the second half of the year 2022, reported Gadgets360. However, no official confirmation has been revealed by the company.
A new leak has revealed the concept renders of the OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone. As per the leak, the upcoming smartphone is expected to resemble the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which was launched last month in China.
According to the report by LetsGoDigital, the OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone may resemble OnePlus 10 Pro, but may have a different camera setup.
The OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone is expected to sport a 48MP wide-angle camera, 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a periscopic zoom camera with rectangular lens, the report added.
Interested customers must note the OnePlus 10 Ultra can be OnePlus' first smartphone with a periscopic camera.
In terms of processor, OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, reported Gadgets360. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is company's most powerful processor till now.
Meanwhile, OnePlus launched its latest smartphone OnePlus 9RT in India on 15 January 2022. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and is powered by 4,500mAh battery.
OnePlus 9RT is available at a starting price of Rs 42,999 in India.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus smartphones.
