OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Leaked, Check Launch Details and Expected Specs

OnePlus is reportedly working on its new smartphone OnePlus 10 Ultra. The device is expected to launch in the second half of the year 2022, reported Gadgets360. However, no official confirmation has been revealed by the company.

A new leak has revealed the concept renders of the OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone. As per the leak, the upcoming smartphone is expected to resemble the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which was launched last month in China.