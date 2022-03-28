OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Price in India and Sale Date Leaked, Check Launch Date & Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to launch in India on Thursday, 31 March 2022. The launch event, which is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST, can be live streamed online on the official website of OnePlus India.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched earlier this year in China. Therefore, specifications of the Indian variant of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is expected to be the same as the Chinese variant.

Price of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India is yet to be announced by the company.