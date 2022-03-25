OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch Date in India Announced: Check Specs and Expected Price

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch Date
(Photo: oneplus.in)
OnePlus has announced the launch date of its new smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, in India. The flagship device is all set to launch on 31 March 2022.
Launch event of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Moreover, the company has already commenced the application process of Lab Review of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The Lab by OnePlus allows you to review its latest flagship, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. For more details about the same, visit the official website of OnePlus Forum: forums.oneplus.com.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, in China, the smartphone is available at a starting price of CYN 4699 (approximately Rs 54,940).
According to the official launch event page of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2.0 panel.
OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, a 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.
The device runs on Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone comes with triple rear camera setup. It includes 48MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.
OnePlus 10 Pro will come in three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and other smartphones.
