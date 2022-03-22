OnePlus Rumoured to Launch 6 New Smartphones by September 2022: Report

The first product in the list is OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone. It has already been introduced in China and the company has also commenced the 'The Lab' review process of the same. However, launch date of the same is yet to be revealed, but it is expected to launch globally by the end of March, the report added.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite happens to be the second upcoming product in the portfolio. An expansion of OnePlus' 'Nord CE' lineup, the smartphone will be a successor of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, which was launched last month in India.

The third smartphone in the list is expected to be OnePlus Nord 2T. The smartphone expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor is rumored to be launched around end April or early May. It will be expansion in company's 'T' series lineup.