OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, Check Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event will begin at 07 pm IST.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch date, price in India and specifications</p></div>
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G – successor of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G – is all set to launch in India on Thursday, 17 February 2022.

The Nord CE lineup is an addition to company's popular and affordable Nord smartphone series.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will also be launched along with OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone.

Here are some details about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event time and live streaming.

What is the timing of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event will begin at 07 pm IST on Thursday, 17 February 2022.

How and Where to watch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event live streaming?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event can be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus India. It can also be watched live online on social media handles of OnePlus India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Price in India

OnePlus is expected to announce the price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G during the launch event.

However, according to a previous leak, the base model (6GB + 128GB) of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 23,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specifications

  • As per the event page on the official website of OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor.

  • The device is expected to be available in two storage variants: 6GB + 128 GB and 8GB + 128GB.

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate.

  • It is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging. the company confirmed.

  • In terms of camera, the smartphone , may house a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear-camera setup. At the front, it may include a 16MP selfie camera.

Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and other smartphones.

