Nothing Phone 2a: Leaked Launch Date, Price, Specifications, and Design Here

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be the next smartphone offering from the UK-based OEM. Interested people should note that the company has not yet confirmed the launch of the model. Certain details surfacing online suggest that Nothing Phone 2a will make its debut soon. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be a cheaper and skimmed-down version of the Nothing Phone 2. A PVT unit leak of this purported handset has mentioned the design and specifications of the phone.

According to the latest details available online, the launch timeline and price of the same has also been leaked. Interested buyers should take note of the latest details if they want to purchase the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a. Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) posted some specifications of the rumoured Nothing Phone 2a recently. You must go through them online.