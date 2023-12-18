Nothing Phone 2a: Leaked Launch Date, Price, Specifications, and Design Here

Nothing Phone 2a tipped specifications and price range are stated here.
(Photo Courtesy: Nothing)
Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be the next smartphone offering from the UK-based OEM. Interested people should note that the company has not yet confirmed the launch of the model. Certain details surfacing online suggest that Nothing Phone 2a will make its debut soon. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be a cheaper and skimmed-down version of the Nothing Phone 2. A PVT unit leak of this purported handset has mentioned the design and specifications of the phone.
According to the latest details available online, the launch timeline and price of the same has also been leaked. Interested buyers should take note of the latest details if they want to purchase the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a. Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) posted some specifications of the rumoured Nothing Phone 2a recently. You must go through them online.
Here are all the latest announcements you must know about the Nothing Phone 2a. Read till the end to know about the rumoured specifications, design, and expected price range of the upcoming smartphone here.
The company will announce the actual launch date and price soon. Interested people should stay alert and go through the latest announcements online.
According to the leaked images shared online, the Nothing Phone 2a might have a centred hole-punch display and the back panel is expected to have a horizontal camera module located centrally towards the top.
The design is considered different from the other Nothing phones. The tipster also states that the revamped back panel will get a redesigned Glyph Interface. It will offer Glyph controls that are similar to the Nothing Phone 2. Another tipster suggests that the handset will carry three Glyph parts.
The exact specifications of the smartphone are not announced yet. You should wait for the official details from the company.
