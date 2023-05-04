Nothing Phone (2) Debut Confirmed: Details From First Teaser Here; Check Specs

Nothing Phone (2) smartphone launch is officially confirmed by the company. The Carl Pei-led company has formally announced that it is ready to launch its premium offering in the global market soon. It is important to note that Nothing has plans to bring its Phone (2) smartphone to the Indian market, as well. Interested buyers across the globe must keep a close eye on the latest announcements by the company to know more about the launch of Nothing Phone (2).

In a cryptic tweet, followed by a teaser, Nothing has announced the launch details of the Phone (2). As per the latest official details available from the tweet, the Nothing Phone (2) smartphone is ready to make its debut during "Summer 2023". As we have already entered the summer season, the smartphone is expected to be launched soon.