Google Pixel 7a Launch in India Date: Specs, Design, & Sale Details via Flipkart

Google keeps coming up with new smartphones every year and has been successful in impress its customers. This time it has recently announced about the launch of the new Pixel smartphone in India. The Google Pixel 7a launch in India will be on 11 May 2023.

There have been several sources and tipsters that have contributed to the multiple leaks and tips heavily suggesting that the Google's new launch is the Google Pixel 7a. Google recently announced on its Twitter account about the launch of the smartphone with a small teaser of the upcoming smartphone.

Let's have a look at the details of the Google Pixel 7a launch in India along with the features, specs, and design.