Nothing Ear (2) Launched in India: Check Features, Specs, Price, and Sale Date
The sale of Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds in India starts from 12 pm on 28 March 2023.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Nothing has launched the Nothing Ear(2) true wireless earbuds in India. It is the successor of already available Nothing Ear (1) earbuds but with upgraded design and features.
Nothing Ear (2) earbuds have arrived with a transparent design active noise cancellation, dual connection, personal sound profile, and several other unique features and specifications.
After finishing a hearing test on Nothing X application, users will get an option to create a personal sound profile for better user experience.
Let us check out the exact features, specs, price, and other details about Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds.
Nothing Ear (2): Key Features and Specifications
Here is the list of confirmed features and specs of Nothing Ear (2).
Powerful bass and excellent sound quality due to 11 mm custom driver.
Capability to switch smoothly between two devices due to dual connection feature.
According to the company, the earbuds have an active noise cancellation feature that can adapt as per the ear canal of the user.
Hi-Res Audio certification.
LHDC 5.0 codec technology. As per the company, the 5.0 codec technology ensures that even the finest sound details are delivered to to an industry-leading standard, transmitting frequencies up up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps.
Active noise cancellation up to 40 dB noise reduction.
The ear buds are IP54 water resistant while as the charging case is IP55 rated.
The earbuds can run for up to 36 hours when fully charged and ANC feature turned off. If charged for 10 minutes, the earbuds can run for 8 hours
Nothing Ear (2) supports 2.5 W wireless charging.
What Is the Price of Nothing Ear (2) in India?
The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are priced at Rs 9,999 in India.
What Is the Sale Date of Nothing Ear (2) in India?
The sale of Nothing Ear (2) in India will start from 28 March 2023, 12 pm. The earbuds will be available on Flipkart and Myntra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.