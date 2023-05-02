iQOO Neo 8 Pro To Be Launched by Vivo With 120W Charging: Features, Specs & More

The tech giant Vivo is expected to launch the most awaited smartphone series iQOO Neo 8 this month. According to GSMArena, the Pro member of the family will be among the first devices with Mediatek’s new Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The phone with model number V2302A was certified by CCC, revealing the iQOO brand is once again putting 120W charging on its mightiest Neo phone.

Although the company has not confirmed features, specs, price, and other details of the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 yet, it is expected that the series will have 16GB RAM option. The iQOO Neo 8 series may arrive with two variants, including iQOO Neo 8 and iQOO Neo 8 Pro.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Neo 8 Pro has been certified by China’s 3C authority. The 3C listing has unveiled the charging and battery details of both the smartphones in the Neo 8 series.