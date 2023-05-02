iQOO Neo 8 Pro To Be Launched by Vivo With 120W Charging: Features, Specs & More

iQOO Neo 8 Pro may be launched by Vivo soon with 120W charging. More features and specs here.
(Photo: zeebiz.com)
The tech giant Vivo is expected to launch the most awaited smartphone series iQOO Neo 8 this month. According to GSMArena, the Pro member of the family will be among the first devices with Mediatek’s new Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The phone with model number V2302A was certified by CCC, revealing the iQOO brand is once again putting 120W charging on its mightiest Neo phone.
Although the company has not confirmed features, specs, price, and other details of the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 yet, it is expected that the series will have 16GB RAM option. The iQOO Neo 8 series may arrive with two variants, including iQOO Neo 8 and iQOO Neo 8 Pro.
According to a report by GizmoChina, the Neo 8 Pro has been certified by China’s 3C authority. The 3C listing has unveiled the charging and battery details of both the smartphones in the Neo 8 series.
A 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
An under-display fingerprint scanner for extra security.
Powered by Dimensity 9200+- SoC.
16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
A 50 megapixel primary camera sensor and 16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
The smartphone is expected to arrive with a Vivo V1+ or the V2 ISP for an amazing photography experience.
5000mAh battery along with 120W fast charging.
The handsets may run on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 OS.
The exact features, specifications, and pricing details of the upcoming Vivo QOO Neo 8 series will be revealed soon by the company. Check this space regularly to get the latest details.
(With inputs from GizmoChina.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)