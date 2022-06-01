Moto G82 5G Launch Date in India Leaked, Check Specifications and Other Details

Moto G82 5G Launch date in India
(Photo: Twitter/@TechTipster_)
Moto G82 5G smartphone is expected to launch soon in India. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company. The smartphone was introduced last month in Europe, reported Gadgets360. It will be an addition to the company's 'G' series lineup.
In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone, reported Onsitego. As per the tip, Moto G82 5G is expected to launch on 7 June 2022, in India.
Here are the specification details of the upcoming Moto G82 5G smartphone.
Specifications of the Indian variant of Moto G82 5G are yet to be revealed. However, they are expected to be similar to those of the European variant.
Processor
Moto G82 5G smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options.
Display
It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Camera
Moto G82 5G comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 50Mp primary camera, paired with an 8MP wide and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.
Battery
The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery supported by 30W TurboPower charging.
Operating System
Moto G82 5G smartphone comes with Android 12 OS.
No information has been revealed about the price of the upcoming Moto G82 5G smartphone in India.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Moto G82 5G and other smartphones.
