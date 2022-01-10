Moto G71 5G Launched in India: Check Price in India and Specifications

Moto G71 5G launched in India
(Photo: motorola.com)
Motorola India launched its new smartphone Moto G71 5G in India, on Monday, 10 January 2022. The smartphone is an expansion of company's already popular 'G' series lineup.
The device was launched in the European market in November 2021.
Motorola 's Moto G71 5G smartphone is launched at a price of Rs 18,999.
Sale of the same begins on 19 January 2022. Interested customers will be able to buy Moto G71 smartphone through e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Moto G71 5G smartphone will come with 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED display with 409 PPI resolution and upto 700 nits brightness.
It will come with Snapdragon 695 5G processor which will be paired with 6GB + 128GB storage option. According to the company, it is India's first Snapdragon 695 5G processor smartphone.
The smartphone will be powered by 5,000mAh battery which will be supported by 33W fast charging.
Moto G71 will sport a triple-rear camera setup which will include a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide + depth sensor, and a macro vision camera. At the front, it is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.
The device will be available in two colour variants. i.e. Neptune Green and Arctic Blue.
