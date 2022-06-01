Realme GT Neo 3T Launch Date Revealed: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T Launch date
Photo: Twitter/ @realmeindonesia)
Realme has revealed the launch date of upcoming smartphone Realme GT Neo 3T. As per the official Indonesia Twitter handle of the company, the launch will take place on 07 June 2022. The smartphone will be the first device of Realme's much anticipated Realme GT Neo 3 series, and will be an addition to the GT Neo lineup.
Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to launch in June, in India, reported 91mobiles.
Here are some expected price and specification details of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T.
Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 35,000, in India, the report added.
Realme GT Neo 3T is to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
It is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Realme GT Neo 3T is rumoured to sport a 50MP triple-rear camera setup paired with a 16MP selfie camera.
The smartphone is expected to be available in White and Black colour.
Realme GT Neo 3T is said to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT Neo 3T and other smartphones.
