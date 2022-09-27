650hp-BMW XM To Be Launched Today: Design, Specs & Features; Launch in India

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Car and bike  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019650hp-BMW XM To Be Launched Today: Design, Specs & Features; Launch in India

Interested buyers can have a look at the specs, design, and features of BMW XM.
Shivangani Singh
Car and Bike
Published:

Design, features, and specs for BW XM 

(Photo Courtesy: AutocarIndia)

BMW is ready to launch its new BMW XM which is supposed to be the most powerful car in the BMW range. BMW has been manufacturing cars since 1978 and it is launching this new car by introducing it as the most powerful BMW. The BMW XM will be launched on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, but the exact time of the launch event is not yet known.

The new launch will be developed by BMW's M High-Performance division and will be styled similarly to the generation BMW X. The company had recently released a teaser video for the launch in which only the front part is visible while the other parts are in the dark. Let's have a quick look at the features and design of the BMW XM as per the teaser and leaks.

650hp-BMW XM: Design & Features 

The new BMW XM will have the following features and design specs. Have a look:

  • It will have a plug-in-hybrid system

  • A V8 engine

  • The bonnet-styled front fascia will have the new bumper-headlight with LED strips

  • The enlarged kidney grille with an illuminated border

  • The bumper design has quite an aggressive design

  • The bumper design is carried on to the D-pillar, wherein the shoulder line dramatically lifts up for sharp styling

  • BMW XM will have BMW’s curved display with both the instrument display and infotainment controls

  • It will also come with the features like sports seats and a plug-in-hybrid powertrain with around 4.4-liter V8 engine

  • The combined power output is at 650 hp and 800 Nm of torque

  • The engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission

BMW may also launch a more powerful version of the XM later in 2023 with the current V8-plug-in hybrid setup, producing 750 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The base XM can do 80 kilometers as per the WLTP cycle.

The BMW XM will be sold in the US and European markets from December onwards. However, considering the small market size for plug-ins in India, we will have to wait for the announcement regarding the sale in the country.

