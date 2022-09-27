650hp-BMW XM To Be Launched Today: Design, Specs & Features; Launch in India

BMW is ready to launch its new BMW XM which is supposed to be the most powerful car in the BMW range. BMW has been manufacturing cars since 1978 and it is launching this new car by introducing it as the most powerful BMW. The BMW XM will be launched on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, but the exact time of the launch event is not yet known.

The new launch will be developed by BMW's M High-Performance division and will be styled similarly to the generation BMW X. The company had recently released a teaser video for the launch in which only the front part is visible while the other parts are in the dark. Let's have a quick look at the features and design of the BMW XM as per the teaser and leaks.