Moto G71 Specifications Leaked, Launch Expected Soon

Moto G71 full specifications leaked. Moto G60's image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: Motorola.in)
Motorola is reportedly working on its new smartphone Moto G71. The device will be expansion in Moto's 'G' series line-up. The smartphone is expected to hit the markets soon as it was recently approved by FCC and TENAA, reported GizmoChina.
A new leak by TechnikNews has revealed some of the key specifications of Moto G71 smartphone. As per the leak, the device is being developed under the code name 'Corfu5G'.
Moto G71 is expected to use Snapdragon 695 5G, reported TechnikNews.
The report further added that device is expected to come with three RAM variants: 4GB, 6GB and 8GB. They will be combined with 64GB and 128GB storage.
Moreover, Moto G31 is expected to sport 6.43-inch full HD - OLED technology display.
The smartphone is likely to come with triple rear camera setup. It is expected to include 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide angle camera and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.
The TechnikNews report also states that Moto G71 is expected to be powered by 5000mAh battery which may be supported by 30W charging.
Moto G71 is expected to run on Android 11 operating system.
No information has been revealed about the price range of Moto G71 smartphone.