Moto G31 May Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price and Specifications

Motorola is expected to launch its new smartphone Moto G31 soon in India. The phone is expected to be a successor of Moto G30, which was launched in March 2021 in India.

A report by 91mobiles, reveals renders and specifications of Moto G31. The report also states that Moto G31 will be a budget smartphone.

Moto G31: Expected Specification

  • Moto G31 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display.

  • As per the images revealed by 91mobiles, Moto G31 is expected to come with triple rear camera setup. It is likely to include 50MP primary lens.

  • At the front, the smartphone is expected to come with punch-hole cutout at the top-centre of display which will house the selfie camera.

  • The report further states that the Moto G31 can be launched in two colour variants: Black and Blue.

  • It is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

  • Fingerprint sensor of Moto G31 is expected to be at the back, while power button is expected to be on the right-hand side of the smartphone, the report added.

Moto G31: Expected Price

There is no information revealed about the price range of Moto G31. However, according a leak by tipster Anthony last month, Moto G31 is expected to be priced at $210 (Rs 15,630 approximately).

