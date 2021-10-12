Moto E40 Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Moto E40 is available at a starting price of Rs 9,499.
(Photo: Twitter/@motorolaindia)
Moto launched its new smartphone Moto E40 in India on Tuesday, 12 October 2021. The device is an expansion of Moto's already popular 'E' series smartphone line up.
Moto E40 will go on sale at 12 am on 17 October 2021. As per their official website, the device will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Moto E40 will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,499.
Moto E40 sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ punch hole display with refresh rate of 90Hz.
It comes with UNISOC T700 octa-core 1.8 GHz processor.
The device will be available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The storage is expandable up tp 1TB (Micro SD).
Moto E40 sports a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 48MP sensor with quad pixel technology, a depth camera, and macro vision camera.
It is powered by 5000mAh battery.
Moto E40 smartphone is available in two colour variants: Pink Clay and Carbon Gray.
Moto E40 smartphone supports dual sim + microSD.
The company claims the Moto E40 comes with water repellent design.
Some other features of Moto E40 include: Fingerprint Reader with Face unlock, and Google Key Assistant.
For more detailed information about the specifications of Moto E40, check out their official website on 17 October 2021.
