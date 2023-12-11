Redmi Note 13 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Redmi Note 13 Pro Launch Date in India. Know the Features and Specifications.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of its new upcoming smartphones Redmi 13 Pro and Redmi 13 Pro+ in India. According to the company both these handsets will arrive in the country in early 2024. However, the exact launch date and time has not been confirmed yet. Redmi 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ have already been launched in India.
Ahead of official launch, there are several rumours going around regarding the features, specifications, and price of Redmi 13 Pro. Considering the price of Redmi 12 Pro, it is anticipated that the Redmi 13 Pro may be priced in India at Rs 23,000 while as the Redmi 13 Pro Plus may cost around Rs 30,000.
Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other details about the upcoming smartphone Redmi 13 Pro.
Redmi 13 Pro will be launched in India in January 2024.
The price of Redmi 13 Pro in India may be around Rs 23,000.
Here is the list of features and specifications of Redmi 13 Pro based on online rumours and leaks.
A 6.67-inch OLED display with a sharp 2712 x 1220 resolution. There will be a refresh rate of 120 HZ, and a touch sampling rate of 240 HZ.
Dolby Vision display with 1800 nits peak brightness. It will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The handset will be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.
Storage options include: 8 GB RAM +128 GB internal storage, and 12 GB RAM +256 GB internal storage.
The smartphone runs on run on Android 13 with MIUI 14.
The camera system includes 200 megapixel rear camera, 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 2 megapixel macro camera. For clicking selfies, the smartphone has a 16 megapixel selfie or front camera.
An in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Stereo speakers for amazing sound quality.
5100mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi, USB type C, 3.5 mm audio jack, and dual 4G Volte.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)