iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Expected Price in India and Specifications

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to launch in India today, 27 April 2022.
(Photo: Amazon)
The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is ready to make its debut in India today, Wednesday, 27 April 2022. This is the latest 5G phone from the company and it is expected to be priced under the Rs 25,000 segment. The announcement of the launch of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes just a few weeks after the company launched the iQOO Z6 smartphone. The iQOO Z6 was the first phone from the brand in the Rs 15,000 price segment. Now, the pro version will launch at a higher price range.
We have all the latest updates about the launch event that the interested people must be excited to know.
It is important to note that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is set to make its debut today, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 in India.
It is important to note that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G price in India is expected to start from Rs 20,000 keeping in mind the upgraded specifications.
The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be sold on Amazon as the e-commerce platform has already published a dedicated page about it.
The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G specifications have been revealed through the Amazon listing. The smartphone will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery unit and the brand is also shipping a 66W fast charger in the retail box.
The smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chip which is similar to the Realme 9 SE.
