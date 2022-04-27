iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Expected Price in India and Specifications

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is ready to make its debut in India today, Wednesday, 27 April 2022. This is the latest 5G phone from the company and it is expected to be priced under the Rs 25,000 segment. The announcement of the launch of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes just a few weeks after the company launched the iQOO Z6 smartphone. The iQOO Z6 was the first phone from the brand in the Rs 15,000 price segment. Now, the pro version will launch at a higher price range.