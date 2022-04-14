iQOO Neo 6 Launched with 4700mAh Battery: Check Price and Specifications

iQOO Neo 6 sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display.
The Quint
Gadgets
Published:

Check Price and Specifications of iQOO Neo 6

|

(Photo: Twitter/ @techylogy)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check&nbsp;Price and Specifications of iQOO Neo 6</p></div>

iQOO has launched its new smartphone iQOO Neo 6 in China. The device is an addition to company's 'Neo' smartphone lineup.

As of now, no information has been revealed about whether the company will launch iQOO Neo 6 in India or not.

Here are the price and specification details of the newly launched iQOO Neo 6.

iQOO Neo 6: Price

iQOO Neo 6 smartphone has been launched in three storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 33,500), whereas the 8GB + 256GB model is available at a price of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,900).

iQOO Neo 6 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 39,400).

iQOO Neo 6: Specifications

Display

iQOO Neo 6 sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Processor

It comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

Battery

iQOO Neo 6 smartphone is powered by 4,700mAh battery which is supported by 80W Flash fast charging.

Camera

iQOO has installed a triple-rear camera setup in the newly launched Noe 6 smartphone. It includes 64MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.

Check this space regularly for further updates about iQOO Neo 6 and other smartphones.

