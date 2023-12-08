Infinix Smart 8 HD Launched in India Today: Know Price, Specifications & Design

Infinix Smart 8 HD made its official debut in India on Friday, 8 December 2023. One should note that the brand new smartphone is the followup to the Infinix Smart 7 HD. The budget-friendly smartphone is available in three colour options and has a single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. Buyers in India should take note of the specifications and price of the Infinix Smart 8 HD model if they want to purchase the handset. One should know the latest announcements.

The Infinix Smart 8 HD handset has a pill-shaped Magic Ring feature on its display. It operates on Unisoc T606 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery, as per the latest official details announced recently. One should note that the Infinix Smart 8 HD has been launched in India today and the specifications stated are officially confirmed.