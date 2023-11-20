Honor 100 Series Launch in China on 23 November: Leaked Specs, Design, and Price

Honor 100 series is scheduled to launch in China on 23 November 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: MySmartPrice)
Honor 100 series is ready to make its debut on 23 November 2023. It is important to note that the vanilla Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro models will be launched. Interested buyers across the globe should take note of the latest announcements if they want to buy these models. One should know that the company has only announced the launch date for now and the specifications will be revealed on the scheduled day during the event.
According to the official details, the Honor 100 series will be launched on 23 November, in China. Ahead of the launch event, a Chinese tipster has leaked certain key specifications of the upcoming Honor smartphone models, which include the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro. Interested buyers can go through the leaked specifications and price range of the upcoming smartphones in China.
Let's take a look at the rumoured specifications, design, and price of the Honor 100 series to get an idea about the upcoming smartphones. Please note that the features stated by us are not officially confirmed by the company.
According to the rumoured specifications, the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro will sport a 1.5K resolution display with 3,840Hz PWM dimming. The latest leaks state that the regular model will be supported by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.
The Honor 100 Pro is expected to sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is going to be an upgrade.
The brand has posted official renders showcasing the design of the smartphones. The Honor 100 will have a dual rear camera unit and the Honor 100 Pro will have three rear camera sensors.
The prices of the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro are not revealed yet. They are likely to be announced by the company during the launch event on 23 November.
To know more about the price range and the specifications, you have to wait for the debut of the Honor 100 series in China.
