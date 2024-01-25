Google Pixel 8a Retail Box Images Leaked; Know the Tipped Specifications & Price

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Google Pixel 8a Retail Box Images Leaked; Know the Tipped Specifications & Price

Google Pixel 8a: The retail box images state certain specifications of the smartphone that you should note.
Raajwrita Dutta
Gadgets
Published:

Google Pixel 8a leaked specifications are mentioned here for interested buyers.

|

Google officially started selling its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023. A less expensive version, the Google Pixel 8a, is likely to make its debut in May as a successor to the Pixel 7a. The brand-new handset is expected to feature a new processor and upgraded cameras. It is expected to be available with a design inspired by the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Interested buyers are requested to take note of the latest announcements online.

Ahead of the official debut, alleged images of the Pixel smartphone's retail box have been revealed online, stating its model number, design, and specifications. The Google Pixel 8a is likely to include dual rear cameras and might provide 27W wired fast charging. Buyers must stay alert to know all the confirmed specifications of the new smartphone model.

Vietnamese user Hung Nv officially posted the retail box images of the Google Pixel 8a on a private Facebook page. Here are the leaked specifications and price range of the Google Pixel 8a you should note if you want to purchase it.

Google Pixel 8a: Leaked Specs and Price

The retail packaging shows the Google Pixel 8a smartphone in a black shade with rounded corners like the Pixel 8 handsets. The brand-new handset might have a dual camera setup on the rear along with an LED flash situated inside the visor-like camera module.

The power button and volume rockers are visible on the right side of the smartphone. The design of the Pixel 8a smartphone appears to be similar to multiple leaks available earlier.

The retail box image leaked online also suggests that the smartphone will support 27W wired fast charging. Buyers should note this detail.

Google is expected to announce the new Pixel 8a at its I/O event most likely in May 2024. The handset is expected to be launched as a mid-range offering. To know more about the launch of the smartphone, you have to go through the announcements by the company.

The Pixel 8a is tipped to flaunt a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and operate on Google's Tensor G3 SoC. One should wait for the official announcements by the company to know the confirmed specifications.

The price of the Google Pixel 8a is not announced yet. The company will reveal it during the launch event.

