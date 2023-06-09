ADVERTISEMENT

Asus Zenfone 10 To Be Launched on 29 June: Features, Specs, Price, and More

Asus Zenfone 10 will arrive in the country on 29 June 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
The tech giant Asus has revealed the launch date of one of the most awaited smartphone, Asus Zenfone 10. The smartphone will be launched in the country on 29 June.

Prior to the official launch of the handset, the company shared some teaser videos on the Asus Zenfone 10 event landing page which gives an idea about the features and specifications.

There were rumours that the Asus Zenfone 10 will be a large phone. However, as per the company's tagline 'All on Hand', it is clear that the smartphone will be a compact phone and for one-hand usage.

Let us read about the expected features and specifications of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 10.

Key Features and Specifications of Asus Zenfone 10 

Here is the list of key features and specifications of Asus Zenfone 10 according to teasers.

  • A 5.8-inch screen size.

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

  • Second gen six-axis gimbal stabilization system.

  • Wireless charging.

  • Green color option.

  •  3.5mm audio jack.

  • IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating.

Asus Zenfone 10 Launch Event Details

The launch event of Asus Zenfone 10 will take place on 29 June 2023 at 3PM CEST time (1PM UTC). 

Asus Zenfone 10 Launch: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of Asus Zenfone 10 launch event will be available on the official You Tube channel of Asus.

3 months
12 months
12 months
