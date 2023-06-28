Realme To Unveil the Narzo 60 Series On July 6; Expected Specs, Design & Sale

The company will launch two phones under this Narzo series- the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro. These are expected to be similar to the Realme 11 Pro duo. When we look closely, we are able to make out “100MP” written on the back, that’s the resolution of the Realme 11 Pro. The Pro+ model has a 200MP main camera that is 8MP ultra-wide but there's no confirmation so as to if the image above depicts the vanilla Narzo 60 or the 60 Pro.

The Realme 11 Pro+ has proven to be a hit in India since it broke records during its first sale. The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ together dominated the ₹20,000-₹30,000 segment on Flipkart.

The one key difference between the Realme 11 phones and the Narzo 60 phones will be that the Narzo pair will be live in the Amazon India store and you can check all the details related to the same on the landing page.

As per a few reports, the Narzo 60 will be powered by the Dimensity 6020. The 6020 uses older tech (7nm vs 6nm, Cortex-A76 vs. A78, Mali-G57 vs. G68), so the two series could be more different than they appear at first glance.