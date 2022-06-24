Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Leaked, Check Launch Date & Other Details

Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications and launch date
(Photo: Twitter/ @ASUS_ROG)
Taiwan-based tech company Asus is all set to launch its new smartphone Asus ROG Phone 6. The smartphone will be a part of Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup. The global launch date has been set on 05 July 2022. It will the successor of Asus ROG Phone 5 series, which was introduced last year in India.
Ahead of its launch, specifications of Asus ROG Phone 6 have been leaked. The information was revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. However, no information is available about the price of Asus ROG Phone 6 smartphone in India.
According to the leak, Asus ROG Phone 6 will sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display with refresh rate of 165Hz.
The smartphone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which can be paired with up to 18GB RAM.
It is expected to be powered by a 6000mAh battery which can be supported by 65W fast charging.
Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to feature a 64MP main camera.
The device is likely to run on Android 12 OS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Asus ROG Phone 6 and other smartphones.