Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Leaked, Check Launch Date & Other Details

The launch event of Asus ROG Phone 6 smartphone is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST on 05 July.
The Quint
Gadgets
Published:

Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications and launch date

|

(Photo: Twitter/ @ASUS_ROG)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications and launch date</p></div>

Taiwan-based tech company Asus is all set to launch its new smartphone Asus ROG Phone 6. The smartphone will be a part of Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup. The global launch date has been set on 05 July 2022. It will the successor of Asus ROG Phone 5 series, which was introduced last year in India.

The launch event of Asus ROG Phone 6 smartphone is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST. Interested customers can watch the launch live streaming online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Asus ROG.
Also ReadAsus ROG Phone 6 Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications and Other Details

Ahead of its launch, specifications of Asus ROG Phone 6 have been leaked. The information was revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. However, no information is available about the price of Asus ROG Phone 6 smartphone in India.

Asus ROG Phone 6: Expected Specifications

  • According to the leak, Asus ROG Phone 6 will sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display with refresh rate of 165Hz.

  • The smartphone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which can be paired with up to 18GB RAM.

  • It is expected to be powered by a 6000mAh battery which can be supported by 65W fast charging.

  • Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to feature a 64MP main camera.

  • The device is likely to run on Android 12 OS.

Also ReadAsus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro Launched in India: Check Price & Specifications

Check this space regularly for further updates about Asus ROG Phone 6 and other smartphones.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT