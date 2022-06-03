Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications and Other Details

Check launch date of Asus ROG Phone 6
(Photo: Twitter/ @ASUS_ROG)
Taiwanese tech company Asus has announced the launch date of its new smartphone, Asus ROG Phone 6. The gaming smartphone is scheduled to be launched on 5 July 2022, globally. The smartphone will be an expansion of the company's Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup, and will be a successor to the Asus ROG Phone 5 series, which was launched last year in India.
Not much information has been revealed about the specifications and price of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 smartphone. However, here are some rumored specifications of the same.
The official Twitter handle of Asus ROG has confirmed that Asus ROG Phone 6 will sport an AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The ROG Phone 5 was launched with Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.
According to the leaked renders of Asus ROG Phone 6 by Equal Leaks, the smartphone is expected to be house a triple-rear camera setup, reported Gadgets360.
Other details of the smartphone are yet to be revealed.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Asus ROG Phone 6 and other smartphones.