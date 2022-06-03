Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications and Other Details

The official Twitter handle of Asus ROG has confirmed that Asus ROG Phone 6 will sport an AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The ROG Phone 5 was launched with Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.

According to the leaked renders of Asus ROG Phone 6 by Equal Leaks, the smartphone is expected to be house a triple-rear camera setup, reported Gadgets360.

Other details of the smartphone are yet to be revealed.