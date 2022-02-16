Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro Launched in India: Check Price & Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro Launched in India
The sub brand of ASUS, the Republic of Gamers (ROG), has launched the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro as the latest upgrade to its ROG Phone series in the Indian market, on 15 February 2022.
Readers will be happy to know that the ROG Phone 5s series is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, along with advanced 5G capabilities and 18 GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM.
Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS in India said in his official statement that the new additions of the ROG phones are aimed at providing customers premium features in the world of mobile gaming.
The price for Asus ROG Phone 5s will begin at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant shall be priced at Rs 57,999.
Lastly, the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro shall retail for a price of Rs 79,999.
Thus, gamers must wait for 18 February 2022, because that is when the smartphones are set to go on sale via Flipkart.
Both the editions of the ROG Phone 5s series are equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels), Samsung AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.
What's more is that the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and paired with the Adreno 660 GPU.
In addition, while the former is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the latter has 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
