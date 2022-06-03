Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications and Other Details
In India, the launch event of Asus ROG Phone 6 begins at 5:30 pm IST.
Taiwanese tech company Asus has announced the launch date of its new smartphone, Asus ROG Phone 6. The gaming smartphone is scheduled to be launched on 5 July 2022, globally. The smartphone will be an expansion of the company's Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup, and will be a successor to the Asus ROG Phone 5 series, which was launched last year in India.
Launch Time: In India, the launch event of Asus ROG Phone 6 will begin at 5:30 pm IST. Interested viewers can watch the live streaming of the launch event online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Asus ROG.
Not much information has been revealed about the specifications and price of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 smartphone. However, here are some rumored specifications of the same.
Asus ROG Phone 6: Expected Specifications
The official Twitter handle of Asus ROG has confirmed that Asus ROG Phone 6 will sport an AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The ROG Phone 5 was launched with Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.
According to the leaked renders of Asus ROG Phone 6 by Equal Leaks, the smartphone is expected to be house a triple-rear camera setup, reported Gadgets360.
Other details of the smartphone are yet to be revealed.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Asus ROG Phone 6 and other smartphones.
