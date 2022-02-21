Apple to Debut M2 Chip With Four New Mac Devices in 2022: Report

The M2 will also have additional GPU cores. It is expected to have 9 and 10-core GPU options. The original M1 chip has 7 and 8-core GPU options.

In 2020, Apple had abandoned Intel for its own silicon. The company was offering computers that were powered by Intel for fifteen years. As Apple ditched Intel, it allowed them to rethink the Mac.

Following the breakup with Intel, Apple launched several new Mac computers. When it came to iPhone and iPad, Apple has always used its own A-series chips.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is all set to release new Macs in March. Then they are again planning to launch new Macs in May or June. The company is also expected to launch a 5G iPhone SE and 5G iPad Air.

There are also rumours that they could launch a new Mac at Apple's Spring event on 8 March.

Apple launched its first M1 chip in a MacBook Air Laptop two years ago. The M1 chip not only helped to increase the battery life of the computer but also contributed to better performance.

The M1 iMac was launched after that, followed by the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. These products were equipped with more powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Apple's first hardware event of the year, that is expected to happen next month, holds a lot of important announcements that one should keep an eye on.

(Written with inputs from The Indian Express.)