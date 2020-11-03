Apple Announces Special Event on 10 Nov, Could Launch New Macs

Apple confirmed its break up with Intel x86 architecture for ARM chips in its Mac desktops at WWDC 2020. IANS Apple confirmed its break up with Intel x86 architecture for Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) chips in its Mac desktops at WWDC 2020. | (Photo: Apple) Tech News Apple confirmed its break up with Intel x86 architecture for ARM chips in its Mac desktops at WWDC 2020.

Apple on Monday, 2 November, announced to organise its third event of 2020, with teasing ‘One More Thing’ that will arrive on 10 November.



The "One more thing" tagline is a classic Apple reference from previous keynotes which was first used by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs when he had launched the first iPhone.



This event is likely to showcase Apple's transition to Silicon in the Mac desktop lineup which the company first showcased earlier this year.

At the WWDC20 developer conference in June, Apple confirmed its break up with Intel x86 architecture for Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) chips in its Mac desktops. The company announced it will transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies.

Also read: Apple Ditches Intel for Its Own Silicon Processor in the New Mac

Apple said the first Silicon Mac would be released later this year, and this is what is expected to be unveiled on 10 November. In September, Apple launched Watch Series 6 along with a new iPad Air. Last month, the company finally unveiled the iPhone 12 series with four 5G devices and the HomePod mini. The 10 November event will be live-streamed across Apple's website, in the Apple TV app, and likely on YouTube.