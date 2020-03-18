Apple Announces New MacBook Air and iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard
Apple has announced new iPad Pro models and an updated MacBook Air for 2020.
The two new iPad Pro models will come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes and will be available from Rs. 71,900 and go up to Rs. 1,03,000.
While the two iPad models look identical to last year’s, Apple says they have an improved processor and also a new camera system. Apple has also said that there’s a LIDAR scanner to go along with the depth-sensing capabilities of the camera and AR.
The iPad Pro features a dual-camera setup, instead of a triple camera layout which was expected by many and also leaked previously.
However, the headline feature seems to be the new “Magic Keyboard” for the iPad Pro. The keyboard unfolds and elevates the iPad to have a more comfortable viewing position. There is also a trackpad on the keyboard.
The keyboard will be available for orders in May and is expected to be priced upwards of $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro. It will be compatible with last year’s iPad Pros as well.
Apple has not revealed any dates for an official Indian launch yet.
New MacBook Air Also Announced
The new MacBook Air sees an improved keyboard performance as it will finally ditch the cursed butterfly keyboard and have a new “Magic Keyboard” of its own. It will feature a 13-inch screen with 80 percent improved graphics performance, as it now features Intel Iris Plus Graphics.
According to Apple, it also offers double the overall performance, featuring a 10th-gen Intel i7 processor. The Air also has more storage now as it will start at 256GB and can go all the way up to 2TB.
The new Air is expected to be priced at Rs. 92,900 for the 256GB storage model. It is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks.
