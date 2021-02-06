MacBook Air vs Asus ZenBook 14: Which One Should You Go for?  

MacBook Air and Asus ZenBook 14 are similar devices in many ways. Both devices have high-end components and are powerful enough to perform daily tasks, making them suitable options for creative professionals.

While both the devices are under the same price range, it becomes a tedious task to choose one. So, we have compared both the devices for you.

Read on to find out whether the MacBook Air or the Asus ZenBook 14 is the best laptop for professional use.