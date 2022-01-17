Indian-American Gets 66 Months in Jail for Reselling Stolen Apple iPods

A 36-year-old Indian-American man named Saurabh Chawla has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for purchasing and reselling Apple products that were not only stolen, but also meant for Native American school children in New Mexico, a state in the US.

US District Judge Catherine Blake ordered Chawla to pay $713,619 as restitution to the IRS (Internal Revenue Service), according to a PTI report.

He was also asked to sign an order of forfeiture that demanded from him to forfeit a 2013 Tesla Model S and $ 2,308,062.61 from his accounts.

Chawla is from the state of Colorado.

Based on the information provided in the complaint and the court documents, Chawla bought Apple products from a woman named Kristy Stock, who herself worked for the Central Consolidated School District from 2010 to 2019.