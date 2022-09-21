Volvo XC40 and XC90 Facelift To Launch in India Today: Expected Specs & Price

Volvo XC40 and XC90 Facelift India launch today, 21 September.
(Photo: iStock)
The popular auto company, Volvo is completely ready to launch Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift in India today, Wednesday, 21 September. The company has decided to introduce mid-hybrid technology to the facelift version of the SUV. The upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift is expected to come with exterior design changes that include more paint options and other cosmetic changes. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the website to know more about the two models that will launch on 21 September.
The Volvo XC40 Facelift is likely to get certain exterior tweaks. Volvo has not announced anything about the design or the price of the Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift yet. Buyers have to wait for the launch to take place so that they can know about all the latest details. The launch will happen on Wednesday.
Here are certain details on the price and specifications of the Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift that you should know before the launch takes place on 21 September.
According to the latest reports, the Volvo XC40 facelift SUV is expected to be equipped with a sharper set of headlights and the front bumpers will be updated. It is important to note that the face of the SUV is likely to look similar to XC40 Recharge, which was launched earlier in 2022.
The price of the Volvo XC40 facelift SUV is expected to be around Rs 2 lakh premium. The company will officially confirm the price of the SUV during the launch event.
The Volvo XC90 facelift is also likely to be available with certain cosmetic tweaks.
The price of the Volvo XC90 facelift is expected to be slightly expensive compared to the existing XC90 SUV. The exact price of the facelift version will be revealed today, on Wednesday, by the company.
