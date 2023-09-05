TVS Apache RTR 310 India Launch on 6 September: Design, Specifications & Price

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Car and bike  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TVS Apache RTR 310 India Launch on 6 September: Design, Specifications & Price

TVS Apache RTR 310: The pre-bookings of the model have begun at a nominal rate of Rs 3,100.
Raajwrita Dutta
Car and Bike
Published:

TVS Apache RTR 310 will launch in India on 6 September 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: TVS)

TVS Motor Company officially confirmed the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 310 in India recently. It also released an extended teaser for the most-anticipated Apache RTR 310 that revealed a lot of details about the model. It is important to note that the TVS Apache RTR 310 is set to be launched in India on Wednesday, 6 September. Interested buyers in the country must stay alert and take note of the design. One should know the details about the motorcycle.

The pre-bookings of the TVS Apache RTR 310 have already started in India at a price of Rs 3,100. The teaser released recently by the company reveals a lot of details such as the specifications and design of the motorcycle. People in India should take note of the announcements if they want to pre-book the upcoming motorcycle.

As of now, it is confirmed that the Apache RTR 310 will make its debut in India on 6 September. You can go through the latest announcements and specifications of the motorcycle here before buying it.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Design and Features

According to the details available from the teaser released by the company, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is a boldly designed streetfighter. It is set to retain the identical chassis and mechanics.

However, it is important to note that the design of the Apache RTR 310 is completely fresh. It sports a divided LED headlamp arrangement, a flat handlebar with a gold finish, and a classy yet muscular design on the fuel tank.

The upcoming motorcycle sports a split-seat configuration with an uncovered rear subframe. The LED taillights have a split pattern.

When we talk about the hardware of the motorcycle, the TVS Apache RTR 310 will sport gold-finished USD front forks which are likely to be equipped with adjustable capabilities. A mono shock will manage the rear suspension.

The Apache 310 is likely to have four riding modes similar to the RR 310, which includes Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track. These are all the specifications and designs we know for now.

To know the exact price range and all the other specifications of the TVS Apache RTR 310, you have to keep an eye on the launch event on 6 September. All the announcements will be made during the launch.

