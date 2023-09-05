TVS Apache RTR 310 India Launch on 6 September: Design, Specifications & Price

TVS Apache RTR 310 will launch in India on 6 September 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: TVS)
TVS Motor Company officially confirmed the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 310 in India recently. It also released an extended teaser for the most-anticipated Apache RTR 310 that revealed a lot of details about the model. It is important to note that the TVS Apache RTR 310 is set to be launched in India on Wednesday, 6 September. Interested buyers in the country must stay alert and take note of the design. One should know the details about the motorcycle.
The pre-bookings of the TVS Apache RTR 310 have already started in India at a price of Rs 3,100. The teaser released recently by the company reveals a lot of details such as the specifications and design of the motorcycle. People in India should take note of the announcements if they want to pre-book the upcoming motorcycle.
As of now, it is confirmed that the Apache RTR 310 will make its debut in India on 6 September. You can go through the latest announcements and specifications of the motorcycle here before buying it.
According to the details available from the teaser released by the company, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is a boldly designed streetfighter. It is set to retain the identical chassis and mechanics.
The upcoming motorcycle sports a split-seat configuration with an uncovered rear subframe. The LED taillights have a split pattern.
When we talk about the hardware of the motorcycle, the TVS Apache RTR 310 will sport gold-finished USD front forks which are likely to be equipped with adjustable capabilities. A mono shock will manage the rear suspension.
To know the exact price range and all the other specifications of the TVS Apache RTR 310, you have to keep an eye on the launch event on 6 September. All the announcements will be made during the launch.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)