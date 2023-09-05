Audi Q8 Facelift Global Launch Today: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Audi Q8 Facelift Launch Date Today. Features. Specs, Price, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Audi Q8 2024 Facelift is all set to hit the global markets today on Tuesday, 5 September 2023. According to the teaser images released by Audi, the overall rear profile of the Audi Q8 Facelift appears familiar without much upgrades, however, there have been some modifications in the taillights, which are quite evident.
If online reports and rumours are to be believed, the upcoming luxury coupe SUV Audi Q8 2024 will be unveiled with major tweaks in bumper, headlights, and grille. However, the company has not confirmed any of these details so far.
The German automaker has stated that the new Audi Q8 2024 Facelift SUV will offer personalisation options to its buyers. Although, the company has not given any major details about the features and specifications of the Audi Q8 Facelift SUV, it is anticipated that the Q8 Luxury SUV Coupe variant will have major facelift upgrades, along with other SQ8 and RSQ8 versions.
Ahead of the official launch today, following are some of the expected features and specs of the Audi Q8 Facelift SUV 2024.
Virtual Cockpit.
Centre console will be equipped with dual screen set up.
Upgraded user interface
The SUV Coupe may arrive with both petrol and diesel engines.
The price of Audi Q8 Facelift has not been unveiled yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Audi Q8 2024 Facelift SUV.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)