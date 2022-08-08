2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch: Price, Booking in India, & Specifications

Royal Enfield has officially launched the much-awaited 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in India. People are excited to know the price and booking date of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the country. It is important to note that the price of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 begins at Rs 1.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. To know more about the price, one can visit the nearest showroom of Royal Enfield or check the official website.

The official website that the buyers should visit to check the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 price in India is royalenfield.com. The website contains all the latest details on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 so that buyers can take a look at them. They will also get to know about the booking and delivery date.