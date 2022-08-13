Ola Electric Car Launch on Independence Day 2022; Check Latest Updates Here

Ola Electric Car launch soon on 15 August 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: financialexpress.com)
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at the launch of Ola Electric's first electric car ahead of Independence Day. He has announced about this launch via a post on his official Twitter handle. Ola Electric's first electric car is expected to make its global debut on Monday, 15 August 2022 at 2 pm. The Ola CEO has also posted a short video of the electric car on his social media handle for the viewers and teased its launch.
It is important to note that Ola Electric will launch two other products on the occasion of Independence Day 2022 as per the latest official details. The products are expected to be an affordable version of the electric scooter compared to its S1 Pro flagship model. These are the latest details that are available right now from the company.
There are no details on the specifications of the brand new Ola Electric car as of yet. The video shared by the Ola CEO displays a vehicle in red colour with only the rear wheels visible.
Viewers are eagerly waiting for the launch of the electric car to take place on 15 August 2022 so that they can know more about the vehicle. Right now, everybody is curious as the company has not revealed any details except the launch date and time.
One has no information on the seating of the electric car as well. It will be exciting to watch the launched event on the scheduled date and time.
Viewers are requested to keep an eye out on Monday, 15 August 2022 from 2 pm as the launch event is scheduled to begin during that time. They will get to know everything at that time.
